Jones County Basketball riding undefeated season

"National Championship,” said Jones County Junior College sophomore David Davis when asked the Bobcats’ goal was in 2017. “We want to win the National Championship, most definitely."



It would be JCJC’s first since capturing the 2014 NJCAA Title. At 10-0, coach Rahim Lockhart has the Bobcats well on their way to achieving that goal.



The third-year head coach has been inspired a band of freshmen and sophomores, many whom are likely looking forward to Division I opportunities, to play like seasoned teammates.



"I tell my guys all the time, if you're goals are achievable by yourself, than your goals are not big enough,” Lockhart said. “If you want to go to [Division I], you should realize you can't achieve that by yourself. You have to buy into the system, buy into the team concept, go all in. All of them have put their individual goals aside to achieve the main goal which in turn helps them with their individual goals. It breeds a culture of team play and a culture of winning."



Winning is all Jones County has known this season. To steal some verbiage from another sport, the Bobcats are batting .1000 but know some curveballs are coming their way.



"Next game up is the most important game,” Davis said. “We just have to go out there on the floor and handle our business."

"Take it one game at a time,” said JCJC sophomore and leading scorer (17.8 ppg) Bruce Stevens. “We keep staying focused, taking it one practice at a time, one game at a time, and we just come out and play hard."



"I tell them before every game, this is the most important game we're playing because this is the next game,” Lockhart said. “When you think in that mindset, of course you want to be undefeated because the next game is the most important game. We know in the grand scheme of things that it's all about going out and performing every day, trying to achieve some goals, trying to be task-oriented. If you just do those small things, then after the season is over you can look back and see, ‘Wow, look what we've accomplished.’"

No. 14 Jones County travels to Utica to face Hinds Community College at 7:30 PM on Thursday.

