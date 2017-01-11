FBI, MBI join Pine Belt card skimmer investigation

The FBI and MBI have joined the investigation to find out who placed credit card skimmers on gas pumps at Tater's Food and Fuel two weeks ago. Photo credit WDAM.

The FBI is assisting an investigation to find out who placed credit card skimmers on several gas pumps at a Tater's Food and Fuel in New Augusta two weeks ago.

Perry County sheriff Mitch Nobles tells us the FBI, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, joined the case Wednesday.

He also said the investigation is making progress and said more than 20 people have reported credit information stolen after using gas pumps at the store.

