Officials warn of asphalt scam

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about an asphalt scam where a paving company shows up at the door asking to pave your driveway.

John O'Hara with the Better Business Bureau said this scam occurs every year.

"This has been going on for the five years, I've been at the Better Business Bureau,” O’Hara said.

O'Hara said it is starting early this year. A paving company shows up offering to pave your driveway for a great deal.

"They look for the rural areas where people may have a dirt driveway,” O’Hara added.

He said the company buys used asphalt, reheats it and throws it down.

"The quality of the work usually isn't good, you get weeds growing up through it," O'Hara said. “A lot of time it's cash-only deals, a lot of times if you write them a check, they cash it at your bank that day.”

O'Hara said if anyone encounters a similar situation, report it to officials.

