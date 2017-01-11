2 Hattiesburg residents arrested in Tippah County murder case

Two people in Hattiesburg have been arrested and charged in a Tippah County murder case, according to WTVA.

WTVA reported that Hattiesburg residents Anna Michelle Grace, 28, and David Turner, 27, were charged with second-degree murder for the death of Robert Hoose, 30 of Tippah County.

Other suspects in the murder case include Kimberley Glisson, 30, and Charles Pedigo, 31, both of Tippah County. Both were also charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 19, Hoose’s body was found off Hwy 370 in Dumas, according to WTVA.

Law enforcement is still looking for a fifth suspect in the case.

