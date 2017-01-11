Bonds set after Jasper County drug raids net gang members

The Jasper County Sheriff Departments Narcotic Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, conducted numerous search and arrest warrants at several different locations this week. This comes after a year-long investigation into trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics.



The arrests of the following individuals are allegedly high ranking gang members of the "Gangster Disciples." They made their initial appearances in court Thursday.

Enos Latrell Hamilton aka "ET" whom is allegedly the highest ranking gang member was arrested and charged for five counts of sale of a controlled substance felony, one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute felony, and child endangerment felony.

Lashanda Maria McGruder was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute felony and one count of child endangerment felony. Her bond was set at $60,000.

Christopher Fontrell Hughes also an alleged gang member was charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance felony and possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor.

Timothy Chere Holliday was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute felony.

Chandel Holliday was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

Rickie Charles Hughes aka "Rickie Pooh" was charged with one count of sale of a controlled substance felony, one count of possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia misdemeanor. Bond was set at $45,000.

Lanorman T. Page aka "Smurf" was arrested for one count of sale of cocaine felony, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance felony. Bond was set at $30,000.

Dashia Lapaige Ducksworth was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance felony.

Two other individuals were arrested for misdemeanor charges during the raids. Bond was set at $30,000.

MOBILE USERS: View mugshots of the gang members here.



They are currently being held at the Jasper County Jail awaiting the initial appearance before Judge Marvin Jones.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.