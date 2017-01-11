4th suspect jailed in Hub City shooting

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man in the Hub City.

Xavier Barnett, 22 of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to Hattiesburg police around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that happened Jan. 4 in the 100 block of Fredna Street.

Christian Gilmore, 23 of Petal, Thomas Tatum, 25 of Hattiesburg, and David Vanderslice were arrested by Hattiesburg police, FBI Task Force, HIDTA Task Force, U.S. Marshals Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Tatum was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. Gilmore and Vanderslice are charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

“Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of Fredna Avenue, people involved in an earlier altercation spotted each other driving down the street and the two cars stopped and exchanged gunfire at each other,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Traxler added that one person was shot and transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

