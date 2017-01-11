1 jailed in Hub City armed robbery

A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in connection to a Tuesday night armed robbery in the Hub City.

Kevin Hartfield, 36 of Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with one count of armed robbery.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Ruby Avenue in reference to an armed robbery call.

“Upon officer’s arrival they found the victim who advised they were sitting in their vehicle when (Hartfield) walked up to them displaying a handgun and demanded money,” Traxler said.

Traxler added that officers located Hartfield a short time later and took him into custody without incident.

Hartfield is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with any information is asked to call Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

