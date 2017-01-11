What to expect for the 2017 tax season

People filing taxes this year will see a slight change in the process.

“As many as 15 million taxpayers could have their refunds delayed until at least February 15,” according to H&R block. Taxpayers are being told to file “as they normally would, even if they expect their refund will be delayed."

The delay is due to the PATH act. The act requires the IRS to “hold refunds for returns claiming the earned income tax credit (EITC) and additional child tax credit (ACTC)."

“Approximately 30 million taxpayers claim the EITC or ACTC, with half filing early,” according to H&R Block.

The IRS is also hoping to stop tax identity fraud with this new act.

“Over 50 million tax dollars are stolen every year due to tax identity theft,” H&R Block Office Manager Clarissa Kelly-Creagh said.

According to the IRS, tax fraud is unfortunately “a relatively easy crime to commit."

Some tips to avoid being a victim include not giving away your social security number. Don’t carry your social security card with you, and don’t send a social security number or date of birth in a text message.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.