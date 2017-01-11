Laurel man charged with embezzlement

A Laurel man has been charged with embezzlement after issuing payroll checks to a former employee at a Moselle company.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Lee Curtis Lindsey, 43, turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday with the charge of embezzlement. He will make his initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court Wednesday afternoon.

During December 2016, the Southern Hen’s human resources department noticed that the payroll check report was not being reported by one of their supervisors.

According to the JCSD, Lindsey had access to the checks and issued them out for the employees.

During the investigation, it was revealed that he issued checks to a former employee who had long ago left Southern Hens.

The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Lindsey is the only person in the pay system that could have issued the checks.

He also had full knowledge of the former employee and that his or her name was on the payroll checks, and that that employee had not worked at the company in a long time.

About $40,000 had been embezzled from the company, according to the investigation.

