Jones County Junior Livestock Association prepares for annual show

LAUREL (WDAM) – The Jones County 4H and FFA Livestock Show and Sale takes place January 13 and 14 at the Magnolia Center in Laurel. For more details, call 601-408-6932.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Homeowners in Lamar County said the hero of the day is their dog after a shed fire in their neighbor's yard early Friday Morning.More >>
Homeowners in Lamar County said the hero of the day is their dog after a shed fire in their neighbor's yard early Friday Morning.More >>
A warehouse caught on fire in Laurel Friday afternoon.More >>
A warehouse caught on fire in Laurel Friday afternoon.More >>
Fifteen-year-old runaway Marquez Bolton is back home with his family Friday after missing for over a month.More >>
Fifteen-year-old runaway Marquez Bolton is back home with his family Friday after missing for over a month.More >>
Those who drive down Highway 98 on saw something different on their commute.More >>
Those who drive down Highway 98 on saw something different on their commute.More >>