North Lamar Water Association issues boil water notice

LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) – North Lamar Water Association issues a boil water notice for customers with homes from the intersection of Old Hwy. 24 and Summer Place, including the Summer Place Subdivision, to the intersection of Old Hwy. 24 and West Lake Road. If you have questions, please contact the utility at northlamarwater@comcast.net or 601-264-1157.
Homeowners in Lamar County said the hero of the day is their dog after a shed fire in their neighbor's yard early Friday Morning.More >>
A warehouse caught on fire in Laurel Friday afternoon.More >>
Fifteen-year-old runaway Marquez Bolton is back home with his family Friday after missing for over a month.More >>
Those who drive down Highway 98 on saw something different on their commute.More >>
