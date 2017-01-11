Trump "Thank You" tour stops by Republican Women's luncheon

The Thank You tour has three more stops in the state before heading to the inauguration. Source: WDAM

The Jones County Republican Women held their monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon with a large visitor.

The Trump "Thank You" tour bus stopped by the luncheon at The Glades in Laurel. A campaign representative also spoke to the group, thanking the women for their support and hard work during the election season.

The ladies also got the chance to hear from District 4 Director Sandra McKiernon, who installed the new officers to represent the Jones County Republican Women for 2017-2019.

Many people were stopping by the event to take pictures in front of the bus and buy merchandise, like t-shirts, hats and mugs.

The "Thank You" tour started in Mississippi on Monday and will be head to Washington, D.C. for the Presidential Inauguration next week.

If you want to stop by the bus, there are a few more stops on the tour in Mississippi:

Wednesday, January 11th: Rockin Willy's McComb, 6PM - 8PM (McComb, MS)

Thursday, January 12th: The Dock Bar & Grill, 12PM - 1PM (Gulfport, MS)

Thursday, January 12th: Hilton Garden Inn at Pascagoula, 5PM - 7PM (Pascagoula, MS)

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.