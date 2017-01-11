Wayne Co. murder suspects appear in court, bond set

Two suspects made their initial appearances in court in connection to a homicide in Wayne County. Source: WDAM

Two men made their initial appearance in court Wednesday in connection to a Wayne County homicide.

Justin Dearmon and Deanthony Donnell Ray went before Wayne County Justice Court Judge, Charles Chapman were charged with the murder of Rico Gray.

Justin Dearmon was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Bond is set for Dearmon at $1 million cash-only bond for the charge of murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence and $1 million cash-only bond for conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond totals $2.5 million.

Deanthony Donnell Ray was charged with murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Bond for Ray is set at $1 million dollar cash only for murder, $500,000 for tampering with evidence and $1 million cash-only for conspiracy to commit a crime. His bond also totaled $2.5 million.

Gray was found lying in the middle of Victor Drive Monday morning. After paramedics arrived, they discovered that Gray had been shot. He was transported to Wayne General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Wayne County Sheriff's Department were involved investigating the murder.

