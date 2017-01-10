5 jailed in Lamar Co. on drug charges

A drug investigation in Lamar County landed five suspects behind bars all facing multiple felony drug charges.

Tara Vanessa Robinson, 47 of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of controlled substance, sell, transfer or distribute. Her bond was set at $25,000.

Lloyd Charles Robinson Jr., 52 of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with possession of a controlled substance. He was issued no bond on his charges.

Brittany Ann McLemore, 29 of Lumberton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance.

James Earl Willis, 37 of Lumberton, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony sale of a controlled substance. He was issued no bond on his charges.

Ryan Jamee Bickham, 26 of Lumberton, was arrested on Jan. 5, and charged with two counts of controlled substance, sell, transfer or distribute. His bond was set at $10,000.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, the arrests are a result of a several month-long investigation.

The five suspects are still in custody in the Lamar County Jail.

