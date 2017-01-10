USM reorganizing colleges, departments

Southern Miss is in the proposal stage of reorganizing colleges and departments at the university. Faculty and staff members have been submitting proposal ideas for how to merge different departments.

School officials said a steady decline in state funding has led them to look at ways to make the college more efficient. A temporary proposal drafted by the Division of Academic Affairs highlights plans to combine departments with fewer than 10 full-time faculty members with larger academic units.

The university has not announced which departments they are planning to merge, but its goal is to not hinder students in the process.

"We don't anticipate any immediate action on student's progression," USM Provost Steven Moser said. "In fact, anything that we would bring in we would grandfather the current students to the current programming."

Scholarships and financial aid will not be effected and previous credit hours prior to the new proposal are still accepted.

USM is encouraging faculty to submit their own proposals to the Division of Academic Affairs. Those proposals will be reviewed in February for further refinement.

Reorganization will take anywhere from 18 months to a few years to implement.

