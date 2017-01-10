United Blood Services urges community to give blood in 2017

January is National Volunteer Blood Donor Month.



United Blood Services has experienced a decrease in donations after the holiday season, and they are asking for donors to step up this year to help meet need for platelets and red blood cells.

Those who are type O and type B positive as well as past platelet donors are urged to return.

"In our area, if everybody who donated 1 time in a year would donate 3 times and make that commitment. We would never face a blood shortage for our patient needs,” said Katie Martin, donor recruitment supervisor for United Blood Services.

United Blood Services urges folks to make blood donations as part of their routine in 2017.

