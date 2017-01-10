Bank on Hattiesburg coalition to help community improve finances in 2017

This is a press release from the city of Hattiesburg.

Bank On Hattiesburg—a coalition of city officials, banks, credit unions and non-profits— aspires to help Hattiesburg-area families become financially fit in 2017. The Coalition is affording citizens a free opportunity to learn from best-selling author and prominent economic empowerment thought leader, John Hope Bryant, during a financial forum dubbed Linked Up: Steps to Better Finances in 2017, on January 10 at 6:00 p.m. at the Train Depot, 308 Newman Street.

Bryant, founder, chairman and CEO of global financial dignity and empowerment nonprofit Operation HOPE, is a businessman and philanthropist who currently serves on the U.S. President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability for Young Americans. American Banker magazine recently named Bryant “Innovator of the Year” for 2016, largely for his visionary leadership developing Operation HOPE’s impactful program delivery model, HOPE Inside, and the organization’s game-changing movement to build an economy that works for all. “I am eager to help families in the Pine Belt transform financial mindsets to create a more secure financial future -- to decrease debt, increase wealth, and become successful entrepreneurs,” Bryant said.



“The financial forum will be especially beneficial for individuals wanting to improve credit scores, acquire loans, and aspiring business owner and homeowners,” said City of Hattiesburg Mayor, Johnny DuPree.

Bank On Hattiesburg partners will be on site offering special loan programs for qualifying entrepreneurs, individuals with fixed incomes, and anyone who earns $50,000 or less annually. To receive free tickets, citizens may call 601. 271.2227, or contact a Bank On Hattiesburg partner. To view the full list of partners, visit click here.

