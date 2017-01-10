USM professor: Democrats can grill Sessions, but likely not stop confirmation

Dr. Allan McBride is an associate professor of political science at the University of Southern Mississippi. Photo credit WDAM.

The first of president-elect Donald Trump's nominees for his cabinet appeared before a Senate hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Alabama Republican senator Jeff Sessions answered questions about closing Guantanamo Bay, banning Muslims from the U.S. and illegal immigration.

He also denied allegations of past racial insensitivity.

One University of Southern Mississippi professor thinks Trump won't have too much trouble getting Sessions and his other nominees confirmed.

Allan McBride, associate professor of political science, said Democrats can't do much to block confirmation.

"The Democrats just don't have the votes," said McBride. "It would be unusual for them not to confirm. It would take a major public relations campaign. If they had the majority or even a close minority, I think they would have more ability to influence it."

McBride says Democrats will likely be more confrontational when it comes to Trump's nominees to the Supreme Court.

