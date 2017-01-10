Sen. Wicker meets with Mattis, praises defense secretary pick

This is a news release from the officer of Senator Roger Wicker.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today met with retired Marine Corps General James Mattis regarding his nomination to be the Secretary of Defense under President-elect Trump.

“Gen. Mattis is an exceptional choice to lead our Defense Department and military service members during these difficult times,” Wicker said. “His extensive knowledge on strategy and foreign policy will serve our national security interests well. President-elect Trump could not have picked a better person for the job.”

Mattis served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 44 years before retiring in 2013 as a four-star general and the head of U.S. Central Command. He is a recipient of the following awards: the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, the Navy Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, and the Bronze Star. In 2013, Military Times referred to Mattis as “the most revered Marine general in at least a generation.”

