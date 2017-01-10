Bond set for Jones Co. man charged with molestation

A Jones Co. man accused of molestation made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court.

Lindin Ellzey, 37 of Soso, was charged with three counts of molestation, and he was arrested Monday.

A judge set Ellzey’s bond at $90,000, which is $30,000 for each count. Ellzey was also issued a no-contact order.

A concerned parent contacted the sheriff’s department about many inappropriate actions that happened between Ellzey and her daughter from January 2009 to January 2014.

During a forensic interview with the victim, it was revealed that Ellzey had inappropriate relations with the victim on several occasions, according to the JCSD.

