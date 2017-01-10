Sanderson Farms Championship makes large donation to Friends of Children's Hospital

This is a news release from Maris, West & Baker Advertising.

This morning, Century Club Charities, host organization for the Sanderson Farms Championship, presented a record-breaking $1.125 million to Friends of Children’s Hospital, the fundraising arm for Batson Children’s Hospital, part of Children’s of Mississippi.



This year’s donation will be designated to the $100 million Children’s of Mississippi “Growing Campaign.” The funds raised in this capital campaign will help UMMC expand and update space dedicated to pediatric care, including an expanded and renovated neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); additional rooms for the pediatric intensive care unit, more operating rooms, and the creation of an imaging clinic for pediatric patients.



Peter Marks, Century Club Charities president, said, “The mission of Century Club Charities is to promote the game of golf to benefit Mississippi charities. Having Sanderson Farms as our title sponsor enables us to give a nice donation to Friends of Children’s Hospital in support of Children’s of Mississippi’s “Growing Campaign,” which fulfills our mission of benefiting the children of Mississippi.”



Friends of Children’s Hospital Chairman of the Board, Sara Ray, added, “Friends of Children’s Hospital is so thankful for the support provided by Century Club Charities and the Sanderson Farms Championship. The contribution from the 2016 tournament is incredible and it will enable Friends to make a huge step toward fulfilling the goal of the capital campaign.”



“Sanderson Farms became a title sponsor of the tournament because of its philanthropy,” said Joe Sanderson, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Sanderson Farms. “As a good corporate citizen, Sanderson Farms gives back to others in the communities where we live. Making a contribution of this magnitude to Children’s of Mississippi at a time when expansion and updates of pediatric care at Batson Children’s Hospital and UMMC are being planned is heart-warming to all of us at Sanderson Farms.”



“This year was perfect all around, from the weather and golf course, to the volunteer, sponsor, and spectator support. All of this combined has translated into a record contribution to Friends of Children’s Hospital,” said Executive Director Steve Jent.



