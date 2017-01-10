WCU leads the state in online graduate education program rankings

This is a news release from William Carey University.

William Carey University has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a leader in Mississippi and in the United States in providing excellent online graduate education programs.

The annual “Best Online Programs” rankings, released Jan. 10, ranked 262 institutions from across the nation. Carey comes in at number 29 for graduate-level education programs and is the highest ranked school in Mississippi; the University of Mississippi ranks number 43, and Mississippi State is number 84.

“I am very pleased that we are able to offer degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level in an online, flexible format to meet the needs of our educators across the state,” said Dr. Ben Burnett, dean of the School of Education. “This ranking is a sign that the content for these programs is of high quality. I’m proud of our professors and department chairs who work to maintain this high level of quality.”

U.S. News & World Report scores programs in five categories, including student engagement, student services and technology, admissions selectivity, faculty credentials and training, and peer reputation. In the 2017 rankings, Carey received a total score of 85, with 100 being the highest possible score. This year’s ranking shows an improvement over Carey’s 2016 score of 80.

The School of Education reached a record enrollment of 1,319 students in fall 2016, and the number of students enrolling in online programs contributes to the growing enrollment.

“In our attempt to meet the needs of students, William Carey has developed ‘niche’ programs to permit students to complete their degrees, and online degrees are an example of this effort,” said WCU President Tommy King. “It is gratifying to know that the quality of our programs has been recognized by independent judges.”

The School of Education’s online graduate offerings currently include Master of Education degrees in the areas of elementary education, secondary education, mild and moderate disabilities, and emotional and behavioral disorders; the Specialist of Education degree with concentrations in instructional leadership and emotional and behavioral disorders; and the Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership.

Carey’s online education program has also been recognized as one of the most affordable. Best College Values ranked Carey #5 on the list of “Most Affordable Online Master’s Degrees in Elementary Education in 2016.” Best Master’s Degrees ranked WCU as the #14 most affordable online master’s in elementary education program in the nation.

For more information about online graduate education programs at Carey, contact Dean Ben Burnett at (601) 318-6600 or visit www.wmcarey.edu/elearning.

