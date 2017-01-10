Beatlemania comes to Saenger Theater; Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – "Eight Days A Week", Ron Howard's documentary on The Beatles, will be screened January 13 at 7 p.m. at the Saenger Theater.

Then on January 19th, The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County will hold discussions on "Shout!", a book about The Beatles, at noon and 6 p.m.

For more details, visit www.hattlibrary.com and click on "Beatlemania".

