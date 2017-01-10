2 jailed in Forrest Co. armed robbery

Two men are behind bars for their alleged roles in a Forrest County armed robbery.

Corey Griffin, 41, and William Pickett, 31, both of Petal were arrested Monday and each charged with one count of armed robbery.

The incident occurred on Dec. 26th, 2016 at Old Richton and Morriston Road.

“It’s a personal affidavit that the victim signed regarding the armed robbery,” said Forrest County Sheriff’s Department lead investigator Nick Calico. “Deputies responded for the armed robbery call and the victim claimed that two males took her purse at knife point.”

Calico added that the victim knew both suspects, and she then signed the charges against them. Warrants were signed by a Forrest County justice court judge and the two men were arrested Monday.

It’s an ongoing investigation according to Calico, and both men are currently booked in the Forrest County Jail.

