Southern Miss Luckyday Program Director Elected Board President of National Scholarship Providers Association for Second Year

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the Orange Community in connection to an investigation into the distribution of illegal controlled substances. Lindsey Dewayne Bradley and Temekia Bester Bradley were arrested at the home.More >>
In observance of Earth Day on April 22, The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus will celebrate the worldwide event with week long programming April 17-22 for Earth Week.More >>
The two suspects busted with more than $3-million dollars worth of cocaine changed their pleas to guilty in Federal Court Tuesday.More >>
The Southern Miss men's basketball program announced the additions of LaDavius Draine and Boban Jacdonmi Wednesday.More >>
