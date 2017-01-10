Pine Belt Soccer approaching playoffs

As the Mississippi high school soccer season begins to wind down, here’s a look at some of the Pine Belt teams to look out for when the postseason rolls around in two weeks.

Sacred Heart

Under head coach Joe Falla, the boys team improved to 8-1-3 on Monday night with a 7-0 win over Perry Central.

On senior night, fourth-year forward Davis Gibson scored twice in the first ten minutes en route to the Crusaders shutout victory.

Like the boys, the Sacred Heart girls are undefeated in region play. The Lady Crusaders (7-3-2) beat Perry Central 15-0 on Monday.

Sumrall

Sumrall head coach Todd Siders, who manages the Bobcats (8-6-1) and Lady Bobcats (11-3-1), has both his teams atop region 7-4A with two weeks left in the regular season.

Both Sumrall teams host Lawrence County on Tuesday night.

Hattiesburg (Girls)

The undefeated Lady Tigers (9-0-2) have won eight of their nine games by shutout.

No. 1 in region 7-5A, Hattiesburg has hopes of avenging its loss to West Jones in the first round of the 2016 5A playoffs. Last season’s postseason berth was the Lady Tigers’ first in 12 seasons and 10th-year head coach Kathleen Adams has even higher aspirations for her team in 2017.

"They're very hungry to win and that's never been one of their faults in a game,” Adams said. “They are always striving for that second, third goal. They work hard every single practice and they want to learn. It's getting that first win even through playoffs that will keep their heads high."

