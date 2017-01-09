Beatlemania coming to Hattiesburg

Beatlemania is coming to Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg Library as well as some other spots around town has a lineup of events featuring the Beatles.

Things such as lectures, book reviews, films and discussions will be going on starting Friday.

There is a display of books and album covers at the library currently for anyone interested in know more about the cultural icons of the 60s and 70s

"We will also look at them as a cultural phenomenon,” said Sean Farrell, director of the Hattiesburg Public Library. “On the 23rd, Monday night, Rececca Tuuri from USM is going to talk about the Beatles in the 1960s. The eternal John versus Paul debate will no doubt be a part of that."

Farrell said, “The Beatles are interesting, they’re amazing and they’re fun, and we hope we touch all of those elements when people look at the different stuff that we’re doing with the Beatles.”

And on Friday night, the Saenger Theatre in downtown Hattiesburg will be showing the Ron Howard documentary film “8 Day A Week, The Touring Years,” which is about the band’s early career.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.