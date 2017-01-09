Forrest General Hospital issues statement about 'blue water' in Gordon's Creek

Several residents have noticed a blue-green color in the water flowing down Gordon's Creek in Hattiesburg. The water can be seen all the way to downtown Hattiesburg.



The point of origin appears to be coming from a box culvert that flows from underneath Forrest General Hospital.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality officials made a stop at the scene and took samples of the water.

FGH issued a statement on the issue Monday afternoon.

“On January 8, 2017, Forrest General Hospital suffered a burst coil on an air handler at the hospital due to the subfreezing temperatures. This resulted in the discharge of water from the hospitals chilled water system into the storm sewer system, which feeds into Gordon’s Creek. The water within the chilled water system is dyed blue in order help detect leaks within the system.”

– Doug Jones, FGH chief operations manager

