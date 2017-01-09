The Greater Pinebelt Comm. Foundation hosts Investment Outlook Dinner

This is a press release from The Greater Pinebelt Community Foundation

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation will host its fourth annual “Investment Outlook Dinner” on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 – 6:30 Silent Auction & Cocktails | 6:30 p.m. Expert Analysts and Dinner at Southern Oaks House & Gardens.

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation hosts this annual dinner for anyone interested in learning about the current status of the market place. Attendees will hear analysis of the current condition of the US economy as well as the global economic outlook.

This year should be especially enlightening based on the recent presidential election. The dinner provides opinions and analysis from three different experts in the financial field and the impact of the election on investment returns.

“The panelists will address topics such as interest rate movements, the impact of the presidential election and the outlook for the stock market,” said Brady Raanes, CFP, CFA and Vice President of the GPCF. “The dinner is designed to be educational and entertaining while framing the conversation in an understandable manner.”

Individual tickets are $75, and the cost of a table is $600 (eight seats). Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses who wish to be featured at the dinner. For more information or for reservations call The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation at 601-583-6180.

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, strengthens communities by connecting charitable minded people to causes that matter most to them. The Foundation also enhances the quality of life in the Pine Belt region by providing a simple, flexible and cost-effective way for people and businesses to contribute to their community – now and forever.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.