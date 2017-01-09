Jones County man charged with 3 counts of molestation

A Jones County man is facing molestation charges after being accused of having inappropriate relations with a family member.

Lindin Ellzey, 37 of Soso, was charged with three counts of molestation and taken into custody Monday without incident, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

A concerned parent contacted the sheriff’s department about many inappropriate actions that happened between Ellzey and her daughter from January 2009 to January 2014.

During a forensic interview with the victim, it was revealed that Ellzey had inappropriate relations with the victim on several occasions, according to the JCSD.

His initial appearance is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.