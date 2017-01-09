Man arrested for domestic assault in Laurel

A man is behind bars after a weekend assault in Laurel.

According to the Laurel Police Department, Antonio Drummond, 29, was arrested on Sunday night and charged with one count of felony domestic assault. He made his initial appearance in court Monday, and his bond was set at $25,000.

Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Pine Street in reference to an assault. Drummond was arrested at an address on Cook Avenue a short time later, and because of the relationship between him and the victim, he was charged with felony domestic assault.

Any persons with information about this or any other case are encouraged to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

