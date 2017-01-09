JCSD need public's help in locating 2 men

This is a news release from the Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men in unrelated cases.

Wesley E. Buse has a warrant out for his arrest for burglary to a vehicle.

The burglary took place on Dec. 29 in the Indian Springs area. Buse is 26 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches and 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

David Shawn “Sonny” Gibson, Sr., is wanted to answer to the charge of accessory after the fact of receiving stolen property.

Gibson is believed to have assisted David Drew Williams after he was aware Williams had multiple outstanding warrants from multiple law enforcement agencies. Gibson is 52 years old, 5 feet, five inches and 135 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. Gibson is a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood, and has the lightening bolt symbol tattooed on his left forearm.

If you have any information regarding either of these men, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 425-3147 or dial 911.

