Southwest Jones Water Association issues boil water notice

JONES COUNTY (WDAM) – Southwest Jones Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for all of their customers. If you have questions, please contact the utility at 601-752-5385.
Copyright 2016 WDAM. All rights reserved.
The second week in April is a special week to some people who hold 911 professions.More >>
The second week in April is a special week to some people who hold 911 professions.More >>
On April 11, Jones County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Zuniga Tire Shop for a possible burglary suspect.More >>
On April 11, Jones County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Zuniga Tire Shop for a possible burglary suspect.More >>
Forrest General Hospital celebrated Organ Donor Day with the yearly tradition of raising the donor flag over the hospital.More >>
Forrest General Hospital celebrated Organ Donor Day with the yearly tradition of raising the donor flag over the hospital.More >>
The Petal School District has officially named Rob Knight the new principal at Petal High School.More >>
The Petal School District has officially named Rob Knight the new principal at Petal High School.More >>