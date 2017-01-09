Southwest Jones Water Association issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Southwest Jones Water Association issues boil water notice

By Doug Morris, Producer
JONES COUNTY (WDAM) –   Southwest Jones Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for all of their customers.  If you have questions, please contact the utility at 601-752-5385.

