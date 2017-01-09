Fairley files appeal against sentencing, conviction

Hub City pastor Kenneth Fairley was sentenced Monday to serve time in federal prison for his role in defrauding the U.S. Government.More >>
Hub City pastor Kenneth Fairley was sentenced Monday to serve time in federal prison for his role in defrauding the U.S. Government.More >>
Here is a timeline of the events leading to Rev. Kenneth Fairley's guilty verdict.More >>
Here is a timeline of the events leading to Rev. Kenneth Fairley's guilty verdict.More >>
The second week in April is a special week to some people who hold 911 professions.More >>
The second week in April is a special week to some people who hold 911 professions.More >>
On April 11, Jones County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Zuniga Tire Shop for a possible burglary suspect.More >>
On April 11, Jones County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Zuniga Tire Shop for a possible burglary suspect.More >>
Forrest General Hospital celebrated Organ Donor Day with the yearly tradition of raising the donor flag over the hospital.More >>
Forrest General Hospital celebrated Organ Donor Day with the yearly tradition of raising the donor flag over the hospital.More >>
The Petal School District has officially named Rob Knight the new principal at Petal High School.More >>
The Petal School District has officially named Rob Knight the new principal at Petal High School.More >>