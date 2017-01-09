Wayne Co. homicide suspects identified

The two people arrested in the Wayne County homicide that happened Monday morning have been identified and charged.

The suspects in custody are Deanthony Donnell Ray, and Justin Dearmon. According to Ashley, both are charged with murder.

Ray and Dearmon's bond hearing will be held Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m.

The victim is identified as Rico Gray, 26, according to Ashley.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials said a man was found lying in the middle of Victor Drive. When paramedics arrived, they discovered the man had been shot.

Gray was taken to Wayne General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is on the scene and working with the sheriff's department on this investigation.

