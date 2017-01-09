Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way!

Good Monday morning Pine Belt!

After a cold start expected a slight warmer but still cool day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Not as cold tonight as we expect clouds to move in with lows mainly in the lower to mid 40s.

A warming trend begins on Tuesday and will last into the weekend with highs in the lower to mid 70s and lows in the in the upper 50s.

Small chances for a shower will be in the forecast Wednesday into Sunday but at this time no severe weather is expected.

See the latest weather updates right now on your phone through our free weather app available on Android at this link: http://tinyurl.com/74xh8dd and on phone at this link: http://tinyurl.com/blknf2y or visit the WDAM web site any time on a computer at this link: www.wdam.com/weather