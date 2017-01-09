Forecast: Warmer weather is on the way!

Rodney Richardson at RARE design has worked on numerous designs for different collegiate and professional sports organizations.More >>
The School of Mass Communication and Journalism at The University of Southern Mississippi will honor film director and producer Steve Mims and former faculty member Dixon McDowell at its Hall of Fame induction Thursday, April 20 at the Hardy Hall University Club on the Gulf Park Campus of The University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
A Laurel man has been charged with aggravated assault and felony fleeing after deputies say he chased and shot at his wife on Highway 84 Tuesday.More >>
University of Southern Mississippi junior right-hander Taylor Braley turned in one of the better performances of his pitching career Tuesday night against the University of Mississippi at Taylor Park.More >>
