Wayne County man arrested after numerous drugs found in car

A Wayne County man is in custody after authorities found drugs in his vehicle at a traffic stop Friday.

Charles Dewayne Silas Jr. was stopped for speeding by Mississippi Highway Patrol Officer Jeremy Carr on Hwy 84 East.

The officer found 803 zanax tablets, 1.5 grams of meth, a bottle of codeine and sizzurp, in addition to a weapon.

Silas is currently placed in Wayne County jail for DUI refusal and speeding on the state highway.

He is on hold for his $2,000 bond for previous charges.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.