1 dead, 1 injured in Lamar Co. altercation

A Saturday night altercation in Lamar County ended with one person dead and another injured.



According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, deputies responded to Hillcrest Drive for a report of shots fired and someone hit by a vehicle just after 11:30 Saturday night.



"When deputies arrived they found a female lying in the road that was hit by a car, suffering from multiple injuries," said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. "She was transported from the scene to Forrest General where she died from her injuries."



Patricia Heckathorn, 50, of Lamar County, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.



Her body will be sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy according to Klem.



Rigel added a man, possibly in his 20s or 30s was also hit by a vehicle, and was also transported to Forrest General where he is in ICU.



"This was the result of an altercation that started at another location, outside Lamar County, and ended up on Hillcrest Drive," said Rigel. "To our indication there were no shots actually fired but there were multiple people hit by vehicles or a vehicle apparently."



Rigel added that witnesses at the scene said their were multiple vehicles with multiple people inside them.



"According to witness statements, a four door sedan, gray in color, that was occupied by four black males left the scene and ran over her (Heckathron) and threw her to the side of the road," said Rigel.



Rigel believes the vehicle will have damage to the front and the drivers side, but said investigators didn't have any other specifics about the vehicle.



"Right now we are treating it as a felony hit-and-run, we know the car took off and the lady was in the road," said Rigel. "We are trying to figure out if there was negligence and intent involved in the matter."

No arrests have been made at this time.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers or the Lamar County Sheriff's Department.

