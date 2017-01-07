USM Basketball wins second straight

After losing nine straight, the Golden Eagles have won two in a row, the most recent a 73-65 victory over UTEP on Saturday.

"Feels great,” said Southern Miss head coach Doc Sadler. “I'm tired…To get a home win against UTEP, how can you feel any better?"



In Khari Price's second game of the season, the senior only scored one point but even his presence on the floor has opened up opportunities for players like senior forward Quinton Campbell. Playing at the power forward position, Campbell’s averaging 22 points in the last two games including career highs of 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s win.



“With a post player guarding me it opens it up for me and lets me drive and that frees up my shooting so I can knock down more shots,” Campbell said. “Once I see one go in, it's just a comfort and I just keep shooting and keep shooting."

“Now [Campbell]’s playing in a position that probably he’s going to have a mismatch,” Sadler said. “Most college basketball teams that win have a mismatch at that one spot, that four spot, and now we've got it."



After falling to Louisiana Tech in their C-USA opener, the Golden Eagles are now 2-1 in conference play. But at 5-10 overall, USM knows there's still plenty of work to do.



"In conference you have to win the home games,” said Southern Miss sophomore guard Cortez Edwards who tallied 17 points on Saturday. “We started off good - well not really with [Louisiana] Tech. But we came with these two wins and we have to keep it going."

"Take these two wins and build off of them,” Campbell said. “These are definitely confidence builders so we can just take them with us on the road and try to get two on the road Thursday and Saturday."



Southern Miss (5-10) will take Sunday off before heading on the road to take on Old Dominion (10-6) on Thursday.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.