LRMA to feature five major exhibits in 2017

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will host five major exhibits in 2017. Photo credit WDAM.

The Lauren Rogers Museum of Art will focus on miniatures, Mississippi and mannequins for much of 2017.

The museum will host five major exhibits in the coming year.

Included is one featuring hundreds of little works of art. Another will showcase the 1920's and 1930's works of Mississippi artist Olive Leonhardt.

And a third will feature student-designed fashions, based on the clothing seen in about a dozen paintings from the museum's permanent collection.

"We're having actually students interpret the fashion and the costumes in them," said George Bassi, museum director. "They'll be on mannequins, standing by the portraits or by the paintings and I think it's going to be a wonderful way to interpret and look at them."

Two other exhibits will focus on contemporary woodcuts and American baskets.

