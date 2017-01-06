Salvation Army providing day, night shelters in Pine Belt

Daytime shelters are open at the Laurel and Hattiesburg locations of the Salvation Army for those who want to get out of the cold. Photo Credit WDAM.

The Salvation Army is providing a warm place for people who need shelter from the cold this weekend.

The Hattiesburg Salvation Army's shelter, or the Center of Hope, is opening for 24 hours while temperatures stay below 40 degrees.

It can house men, wormen or families.

They'll be given food and donated blankets.

"Our shelter will hold 45 clients," said Wanda Lawrence, shelter manager. "Right now, I have 17 beds for men, four for women, one family unit, but in case of an emergency like this, we do lay out mats for anyone who desires to come into the shelter."

In Laurel, the fellowship center at the Salvation Army on N. 13th Avenue has been converted to a warming station for daytime hours, complete with fresh fruit and snacks.

"Our warming station operates from eight o'clock in the morning until five o'clock in the evening," said Van Williams, social services program coordinator for the Laurel Salvation Army. "So for those who are outside who are having to bear the challenges of the elements, they're welcome to come be a part of the warming station."

The warming station in Laurel also has plenty of donated caps for people who need them.

