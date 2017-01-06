LIST: Pine Belt road conditions - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

LIST: Pine Belt road conditions

By Kathryn Miller, Web Producer
PINE BELT (WDAM) -

We have been getting reports of ice on bridges and roads in some Pine Belt counties. The Pine Belt is under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service. 

A Winter Storm Warning means a significant amount of snow, sleet and ice are expected in those conditions could lead to hazardous travel conditions. 

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J, road conditions in Wayne, Jones, Covington and Jeff Davis counties have deteriorated severely. Use extreme caution in these areas. 

Here is a list of roads where ice has been reported. We will continue to update this list as more alerts become available in the Pine Belt area.

Jasper County

  • CR 21
  • Hwy 18
  • CR 16 

Jones County

  • Grafton Road (just west of Laurel) 
  • Bridge on Hwy 29 at Hwy 84 (west overpass just west of Laurel) 
  • Highway 537
  • Highway 15 north 
  • MS 28
  • MS 29 (overpass at Hwy 84) 
  • HWY 588 Leaf River Bridge
  •  I-59 exit 104 
  •  All 4 bridges between Sharon Moss and Shady Grove Moss Rd 
  • Bridge in the 600 block of Mathews Rd
  • Bridge on Hwy 28  East of McVey Rd 
  • Bridge on Springhill Rd just N or West Jones High School
  •  I-59 at Leontyne Price Blvd in Laurel
  • Bridges on Hwy 11 just South of the Jones County Jail
     

Jeff Davis County

  • Hwy 42 (just east of Prentiss) 
  • MS 13 (north of Prentiss) 
  • Hwy 84 (from Jeff Davis Co., east through Jones and Wayne counties to AL state line) 

Wayne County 

  • Bridges on Hwy 84 (east of Waynesboro) 

Marion County

  • Ice on MS 44
  • SR 44 Bridge over Pearl River is closed to motorists

