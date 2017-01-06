LIST: Pine Belt road conditions

We have been getting reports of ice on bridges and roads in some Pine Belt counties. The Pine Belt is under a Winter Storm Warning, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Storm Warning means a significant amount of snow, sleet and ice are expected in those conditions could lead to hazardous travel conditions.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J, road conditions in Wayne, Jones, Covington and Jeff Davis counties have deteriorated severely. Use extreme caution in these areas.

Road conditions in the northern 4 counties of Troop J- Wayne, Jones, Covington, and Jeff Davis has deteriorated severely! — MHP Hattiesburg (@MHPTroopJ) January 7, 2017

Here is a list of roads where ice has been reported. We will continue to update this list as more alerts become available in the Pine Belt area.

Jasper County

CR 21

Hwy 18

CR 16

Jones County

Grafton Road (just west of Laurel)

Bridge on Hwy 29 at Hwy 84 (west overpass just west of Laurel)

Highway 537

Highway 15 north

MS 28

MS 29 (overpass at Hwy 84)

HWY 588 Leaf River Bridge

I-59 exit 104

All 4 bridges between Sharon Moss and Shady Grove Moss Rd

Bridge in the 600 block of Mathews Rd

Bridge on Hwy 28 East of McVey Rd

Bridge on Springhill Rd just N or West Jones High School

I-59 at Leontyne Price Blvd in Laurel

Bridges on Hwy 11 just South of the Jones County Jail



Jeff Davis County

Hwy 42 (just east of Prentiss)

MS 13 (north of Prentiss)

Hwy 84 (from Jeff Davis Co., east through Jones and Wayne counties to AL state line)

Wayne County

Bridges on Hwy 84 (east of Waynesboro)

Marion County

Ice on MS 44

SR 44 Bridge over Pearl River is closed to motorists

