Dinkins moves up the charts

The following are thoughts from senior University of Southern Mississippi guard Brittany Dinkins during media day in November.

"Everywhere you go you leave your foot print and for me I focus in on wanting to be one of the best leaders to ever lead a Lady Eagles basketball team."

The energetic Dinkins is doing her best to match actions with words. She's pacing the Lady Eagles in points (15.5.), assists (3.8) and steals

(3.5). While producing on both ends of the floor, Dinkins is moving up the USM career scoring chart.

She dropped 16 points Thursday in the team's 69-68 win at Conference USA rival University of Texas at San Antonio, moving her to No. 20 on the all-time list.

The Lady Eagles (9-5, 1-1) will finish their Texas two-game road trip at 3 p.m., Saturday at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.