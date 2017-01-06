Reports have Losey heading to USM

According to reports, University of Southern Mississippi football will hire Erik Losey to coach the offensive line. Losey comes over from East Tennessee State University where he had the same role.

Southern Miss has not made an official announcement.

This will be a reunion for Losey, who was an offensive line coach in 2013 at Alcorn State under current USM coach Jay Hopson. During this season the Braves finished first in sacks allowed, second in total offense and third in rushing offense in the Southwest Athletic Conference.

Losey's other stints include Campbell University (running backs), Florida State University (offensive line quality control), Webber International University (offensive line) and Western Kentucky (offensive graduate assistant).

Losey will be filling the void left by Jack Wright, who was fired after one season.

