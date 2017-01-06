Additional suspect sought in Hub City club shooting

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a Hub City night club shooting.

Lionel Amerson Jr., is wanted by Hattiesburg police in connection to a Dec. 26 shooting that happened at 1715 Country Club Road, Club VIP around 3 a.m.

“We hold active warrants for the arrest of Lionel Amerson Jr., for accessory after the fact of aggravated assault in connection to that shooting,” Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler said.

Laurie Edwards, 37, of Hattiesburg, was previously arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault.

Alonzo Strickland and Stephen Dewayne Keys are wanted for attempted aggravated assault.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

