Mancuso to lead Jefferson Davis County High

There were a lot of questions surrounding the consolidation of Bassfield and Prentiss. Perhaps the biggest question was answered Friday with the hiring of former Bassfield head coach Lance Mancuso as football coach and athletic director of Jefferson Davis County High School (Bassfield and Prentiss combined).

Mancuso was greatly successful during his time at Bassfield, leading the Yellow Jackets to five Class 2A state titles. Bassfield ended this past season with a loss to Bay Springs in the 2A south state title game.

The mascot of the newly formed Jefferson Davis County High will be a Jaguar. Check back for updates with thoughts from Mancuso.

