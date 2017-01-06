Ice reported in parts of the Pine Belt

Ice has been reported in parts of the Pine Belt. Source: WDAM

Ice has been reported in some Pine Belt counties.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for photos of the ice in our area

So far, ice has been spotted on roadways, power lines, trees, and on homes in Jasper County, Smith County, Jones County, Hattiesburg.

If you have photos of ice in your area, send pictures to pics@wdam.com

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.