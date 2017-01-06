LA sheriff's deputy saves cat trapped in garage door

Deputy Mike Scott after he saved Bella the cat from a harrowing incident. Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Bella the cat nearly lost her life when she became lodged in a garage door in Ascension Parish, LA. Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Department.

It's the story everyone knows and loves: A law enforcement officer saves a stranded cat from a tree, and then reunites the family with their furry loved one.

Except that isn't at all what happened in Ascension Parish when Deputy Mike Scott responded to a call of a cat getting stuck in a residence.

“Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival," said Scott.

In a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office, Scott recalls the harrowing sight of a cat being lodged between the wall and a garage door of a home.

"The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat,” Scott said. “With a joint effort with neighbors we were able to remove the cat alive.”

Scott said the ordeal felt like it took hours, but then the homeowner arrived.

"Oh my God, Bella!"

Deputy Scott was holding Bella, checking her for injuries.

Luckily, Bella escaped the door unscathed by the incident.

As for Scott? It wasn't the stereotypical heroic story everyone knows and loves, but he was happy to assist regardless.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Deputy Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”

