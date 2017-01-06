Mississippi Power Company crews prepared for winter weather outages

Mississippi Power Company is getting ready to address power outages if they occur during the expected winter weather this weekend.

The company says crews are standing by to restore power if lines or poles are damaged.

And there's a website you can go to, to get updates on power restoration if you're affected.

It's outagemap.mississippipower.com.

"You can report an outage there and you can monitor the status of that outage as crews arrive and begin restoring service," said Jeff Shepard, spokesman for Mississippi Power Company. "And it will give you an estimated time of restoration, it will give you a cause and it will let you know the number of customers that are affected in that area."

Mississippi Power Company serves about 187,000 customers in 23 counties from the Gulf Coast to Meridian.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.