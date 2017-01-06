MHP urging motorists to be careful on wintry highways

Motorists can dial *HP for assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol. Photo credit WDAM.

State troopers are gearing up for a busy 48 hours, as road conditions are expected to deteriorate in our area.

With temperatures dropping and precipitation increasing, they're asking drivers to be careful on the highways.

They say many stretches of roads and bridges are likely to freeze, making it extremely difficult to control vehicles and increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Troopers are warning drivers to be particularly mindful of black ice.

"The reason why it's called black ice is because it's visually transparent to the roadway and once you hit a patch of ice if you're traveling at any rate of speed, it's going to be very, very difficult to control the vehicle, just as well as it will be on a bridge," said Master Sgt. Brent Barfield, of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. "So, people need to pay attention to the road, they need to pay attention to the weather."

To check road closures, you can go to www.mdottraffic.com, or dial *511.

If you're stuck on a highway, you can call *HP for assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

